Mentality shift evident for Michigan and Ohio State at Big Ten media days

Reuters

McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, in the first price hike for the popular item in 14 years as it responds to soaring inflation. McDonald's will also increase prices by 10p-20p for other items that have been hit by rising costs, the burger chain's UK chief told customers on Tuesday. "We're living through incredibly challenging times," McDonald's UK & Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow said.