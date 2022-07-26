Two Michigan football offensive lineman make the Outland Trophy Watch List

On Tuesday, it was announced that both Zak Zinter and Olu Oluwatimi made the Outland Trophy Watch List for the 2022 football season.

👀 Watch them@zak_zinter and Olu Oluwatimi are on the Outland Trophy Watch List!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UoikGhej0K — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 26, 2022

There are 89 interior linemen on the watch list which includes tackles(offensive and defensive), guards, and centers.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

Guard Zak Zinter returns to Michigan after being a part of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line from the 2021 football season for the Wolverines. The junior started 12 games at right guard last season and was an All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Center Olu Oluwatimi was also named to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday and there isn’t much of a surprise here. Oluwatimi, the graduate transfer from Virginia, was a Rimington Award finalist last season and an All-American. He took more snaps at center than any other ACC center this past year, and he is expected to anchor the Wolverines’ offensive line in 2022.

Georgia’s Jordan Davis (DT) won the Outland Trophy in 2021.

You can see all 89 players on the watch list below:

2022 OUTLAND TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST (89) C Steve Avila, TCU G A.J. Gillie, Louisiana G Lokahi Pauole, UCF G Clark Barrington, BYU OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma OT Nolan Potter Jr., NIU DT Kyon Barrs, Arizona C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane C Jake Renfro, Cincinnati G T.J. Bass, Oregon OT Cooper Hodges, App State G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State DT Siaki Ika, Baylor DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M G Brendan Schlittler, Liberty OT Connor Bishop, Army DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern G Marco Brewer, Oregon State OT Broderick Jones, Georgia DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State OT Everett Smalley, Air Force DT Jalen Carter, Georgia DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan G Caleb Chandler, Louisville OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington OT Cole Spencer, Texas Tech DT Elijah Chatman, SMU C Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina OT Austin Stidham, Troy DT Will Choloh, Troy OT Quantavious Leslie, WKU DT Dante Stills, West Virginia C Eli Cox, Kentucky G Josh Lugg, Notre Dame C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas OT Braeden Daniels, Utah G Christian Mahogany, Boston College C Malik Sumter, Georgia State DT Tyler Davis, Clemson C Ahofitu Maka, UTSA DT Junior Tafuna, Utah DT Gervon Dexter, Florida DT Scott Matlock, Boise State DT Leonard Taylor, Miami C Trevor Downing, Iowa State OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB DT Cory Durden, N.C. State C Manase Mose, North Texas OT Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin DT Justin Eboigbe, Alabama DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina OT O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC DT Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice OT Zion Nelson, Miami C Alama Uluave, San Diego State G Warren Ericson, Georgia C Drake Nugent, Stanford G Andrew Vorhees, USC OT Alfred Edwards, Utah State OT Dylan O’Quinn, Cincinnati OT Carter Warren, Pitt C Alex Forsyth, Oregon OT John Ojukwu, Boise State DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo OT Blake Freeland, BYU C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan OT Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina OT Aaron Frost, Nevada OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois G Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State C Jacob Gall, Baylor C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame G Zak Zinter, Michigan OT Connor Galvin, Baylor OT Patrick Paul, Houston

