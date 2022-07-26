Two Michigan football offensive lineman make the Outland Trophy Watch List

Trent Knoop
4 min read
On Tuesday, it was announced that both Zak Zinter and Olu Oluwatimi made the Outland Trophy Watch List for the 2022 football season.

There are 89 interior linemen on the watch list which includes tackles(offensive and defensive), guards, and centers.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

Guard Zak Zinter returns to Michigan after being a part of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line from the 2021 football season for the Wolverines. The junior started 12 games at right guard last season and was an All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Center Olu Oluwatimi was also named to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday and there isn’t much of a surprise here. Oluwatimi, the graduate transfer from Virginia, was a Rimington Award finalist last season and an All-American. He took more snaps at center than any other ACC center this past year, and he is expected to anchor the Wolverines’ offensive line in 2022.

Georgia’s Jordan Davis (DT) won the Outland Trophy in 2021.

You can see all 89 players on the watch list below:

2022 OUTLAND TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST (89)

C Steve Avila, TCU

G A.J. Gillie, Louisiana

G Lokahi Pauole, UCF

G Clark Barrington, BYU

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

OT Nolan Potter Jr., NIU

DT Kyon Barrs, Arizona

C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

C Jake Renfro, Cincinnati

G T.J. Bass, Oregon

OT Cooper Hodges, App State

G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

G Brendan Schlittler, Liberty

OT Connor Bishop, Army

DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

G Marco Brewer, Oregon State

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State

G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OT Everett Smalley, Air Force

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

G Caleb Chandler, Louisville

OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OT Cole Spencer, Texas Tech

DT Elijah Chatman, SMU

C Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

OT Austin Stidham, Troy

DT Will Choloh, Troy

OT Quantavious Leslie, WKU

DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

C Eli Cox, Kentucky

G Josh Lugg, Notre Dame

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

OT Braeden Daniels, Utah

G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

C Malik Sumter, Georgia State

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

C Ahofitu Maka, UTSA

DT Junior Tafuna, Utah

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

DT Scott Matlock, Boise State

DT Leonard Taylor, Miami

C Trevor Downing, Iowa State

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson

OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB

DT Cory Durden, N.C. State

C Manase Mose, North Texas

OT Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

DT Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina

OT O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State

DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DT Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

OT Zion Nelson, Miami

C Alama Uluave, San Diego State

G Warren Ericson, Georgia

C Drake Nugent, Stanford

G Andrew Vorhees, USC

OT Alfred Edwards, Utah State

OT Dylan O’Quinn, Cincinnati

OT Carter Warren, Pitt

C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

OT John Ojukwu, Boise State

DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OT Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina

OT Aaron Frost, Nevada

OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois

G Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State

C Jacob Gall, Baylor

C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

OT Connor Galvin, Baylor

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

List

