Two Michigan football offensive lineman make the Outland Trophy Watch List
On Tuesday, it was announced that both Zak Zinter and Olu Oluwatimi made the Outland Trophy Watch List for the 2022 football season.
👀 Watch them@zak_zinter and Olu Oluwatimi are on the Outland Trophy Watch List!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UoikGhej0K
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 26, 2022
There are 89 interior linemen on the watch list which includes tackles(offensive and defensive), guards, and centers.
The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.
Guard Zak Zinter returns to Michigan after being a part of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line from the 2021 football season for the Wolverines. The junior started 12 games at right guard last season and was an All-Big Ten selection in 2021.
Center Olu Oluwatimi was also named to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday and there isn’t much of a surprise here. Oluwatimi, the graduate transfer from Virginia, was a Rimington Award finalist last season and an All-American. He took more snaps at center than any other ACC center this past year, and he is expected to anchor the Wolverines’ offensive line in 2022.
Georgia’s Jordan Davis (DT) won the Outland Trophy in 2021.
You can see all 89 players on the watch list below:
2022 OUTLAND TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST (89)
C Steve Avila, TCU
G A.J. Gillie, Louisiana
G Lokahi Pauole, UCF
G Clark Barrington, BYU
OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
OT Nolan Potter Jr., NIU
DT Kyon Barrs, Arizona
C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
C Jake Renfro, Cincinnati
G T.J. Bass, Oregon
OT Cooper Hodges, App State
G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
G Brendan Schlittler, Liberty
OT Connor Bishop, Army
DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo
C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
G Marco Brewer, Oregon State
OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State
G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OT Everett Smalley, Air Force
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
G Caleb Chandler, Louisville
OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OT Cole Spencer, Texas Tech
DT Elijah Chatman, SMU
C Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OT Austin Stidham, Troy
DT Will Choloh, Troy
OT Quantavious Leslie, WKU
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
C Eli Cox, Kentucky
G Josh Lugg, Notre Dame
C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
OT Braeden Daniels, Utah
G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
C Malik Sumter, Georgia State
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
C Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
DT Junior Tafuna, Utah
DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
DT Scott Matlock, Boise State
DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
C Trevor Downing, Iowa State
OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson
OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB
DT Cory Durden, N.C. State
C Manase Mose, North Texas
OT Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
DT Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina
OT O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State
DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DT Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
OT Zion Nelson, Miami
C Alama Uluave, San Diego State
G Warren Ericson, Georgia
C Drake Nugent, Stanford
G Andrew Vorhees, USC
OT Alfred Edwards, Utah State
OT Dylan O’Quinn, Cincinnati
OT Carter Warren, Pitt
C Alex Forsyth, Oregon
OT John Ojukwu, Boise State
DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo
OT Blake Freeland, BYU
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
OT Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina
OT Aaron Frost, Nevada
OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois
G Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State
C Jacob Gall, Baylor
C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
OT Connor Galvin, Baylor
OT Patrick Paul, Houston