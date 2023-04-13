Two Michigan football defenders in Mel Kiper’s two-round mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away and things are starting to take form on what NFL teams want to do.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. came out with his fourth mock draft on Tuesday and he has two Michigan football players being selected. One in the first round and the other in the second.

Kiper Jr. has the New York Giants taking DJ Turner with the 25th pick in the first round. Turner came onto the scene in 2021 and cemented his name for Michigan. He finished the campaign strong and began 2022 as an unquestioned starter. After totaling 36 tackles and one interception in 2022, he decided to enter the NFL Draft.

I’ve slotted in wide receivers to the Giants in my previous mock drafts, so let’s switch gears and go with another position they could target. They could use a player to challenge Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott on the other side of Adoree’ Jackson. Turner is a hot name in the league right now, largely because scouts and execs went back to the tape after his 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine. That was the fourth-fastest time at the combine since 2003. He’s in the first-round discussion now. At 5-11, 178 pounds, Turner isn’t very big, but he has some versatility — he played outside and in the slot for the Wolverines. New York ranked 25th in the NFL with 19 takeaways last season.

Not terribly far after Turner goes to the Giants, Kiper Jr. has the Arizona Cardinals taking Mazi Smith with the 41st pick in the draft. As Kiper Jr. mentioned, Smith won’t get many sacks, but he can clog up the running lane. Smith had 49 tackles in 2022 and was a big reason the Wolverines had such an elite run defense.

This pick comes from my trade projecting the Titans to move up to No. 3 for a quarterback. I got Arizona edge rusher Tyree Wilson with its first-round pick and let’s stay with the D-line. Smith is the best run-stopping tackle in this class. At 6-3, 323 pounds, he is so strong at the point of attack. He’ll never rack up sacks, but he can eat up blockers in the run game.

Both Turner and Smith are hot names right now, but there will be several Michigan football players getting a call during the draft. Stay tuned.

