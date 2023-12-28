Two Michigan football defenders enter transfer portal before Rose Bowl

Michigan football was the last of the College Football Playoff semifinalists to lose any players from the roster to the transfer portal, but it appears more are heading out of dodge looking for new opportunities.

With running back C.J. Stokes having already entered after his second year (though he is with the team at the Rose Bowl), two more have joined him in preparing for a departure.

According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, freshman cornerback Cameron Calhoun and senior linebacker Joey Velazquez have both entered the transfer portal and will play elsewhere next season. It’s unclear at this juncture whether either is in Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl.

Velazquez has been a mainstay on the team, mostly on special teams. A dual-sport athlete, he’s made several big plays for the Michigan baseball team over the years, as well as having had a handful of crucial plays for the football team. He joined the program in 2019 and just finished out his fifth-year.

Calhoun, an Ohio native, committed to Michigan moments after the Wolverines beat Ohio State in 2022 in Columbus. An early enrollee, Calhoun got a jump on the defensive playbook during Fiesta Bowl prep, along with fellow defensive back Jyaire Hill.

