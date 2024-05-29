Two Merced High standouts in track, classroom sign letters of intent with 4-year colleges

After excelling on the track and in the classroom, two Merced High School athletes celebrated signing with four-year schools on Tuesday afternoon.

Bears standouts Donovan Marshall and Elsa Van Dyke were joined by family, coaches and their track teammates as they signed their national letters of intent to compete at Chico State and Pomona College, respectively, during a ceremony held in the high school gym.

“It’s finally a sigh of relief, I guess,” Marshall said. “All the hard work I’ve done since freshmen year —and even second grade when I started track — have paid off.”

Marshall was joined by his two little brothers, Brayden and Jermamy, and his mother, Krystal Johnson, as he signed. Van Dyke was seated next to her mothers, Irenee Beattie, Nella Van Dyke, and her little sister, Sadie.

Merced track coach Joe Villanueva spoke about both athletes’ character and work ethic and why it wasn’t a surprise both are moving on to further their careers in college.

Villanueva referenced Marshall’s competitiveness and how he hated to lose. If he did lose he always bounced back strong. He also said Marshall makes a tough event look easy.

“If you ever seen this man get over a hurdle, it’s beautiful,” Villanueva said. “I don’t care who you are, to jump a hurdle is not the easiest. You can’t just say go jump a hurdle. That’s not how it works. This man makes it look easy.”

Merced High School senior Donovan Marshall (left) signs his national letter of intent to attend Chico State during a ceremony while his younger brother Brayden is seated next to him on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Villanueva said colleges were blowing up his phone to find out more information on Van Dyke, who excelled in the long jump and triple jump.

“She is a diamond and they know it,” Villanueva said.

Both were straight A students.

Marshall compiled a 4.0 GPA at Merced High and plans to major in mechanical engineering at Chico State.

Van Dyke finished with a 4.49 GPA, which is ranked No. 4 in her class, and wants to study astrophysics.

Merced High track athletes Elsa Van Dyke (center) and Donovan Marshall (center right) sign their national letter of intent to compete at Pomona College and Chico State, respectively, during a ceremony on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. They are joined from left to right mother Nella Van Dyke, sister Sadie, mother Irenee Beattie and Marshall’s brother Brayden, mother Krystal Johnson and brother Jermamy and Merced coach Joe Villanueva.

Marshall won the Central California Conference championships in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 39.24 seconds and the 300 hurdles with a time of 14.83 seconds. He finished second at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championships in the 110 hurdles (15.52) and won the 300 hurdles (39.24).

Van Dyke also won two CCC individual championships with victories in the long jump 15 feet, 8 inches and triple jump 33-10.5. She finished fourth in the triple jump at the DIII championships with a leap of 36.3.25 and eighth in the long jump with a mark of 16-2.

Marshall feels the need to set an example for his two younger brothers.

“That’s why I do it, to basically set the bar for them,” he said.

He started track in second grade and gravitated toward hurdles because that was his mother’s event in high school.

“I knew coming into high school I wanted to try it,” Marshall said. “It was tough at first and it still in tough. Rewards like this are the pay off.”

Merced High School senior Elsa Van Dyke (right) signs her national letter of intent to compete in track at Pomona College while her mother Irenee Beattie looks on during a ceremony at the high school on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Van Dyke began her track journey in middle school. She get Pomona was a great fit academically and athletically.

Now she’s ready for her next chapter.

“It’s really exciting,” Van Dyke said. “I’ve had a lot of fun here and I’m excited to continue.”