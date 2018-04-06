Two men make Rams cheerleading squad

The Los Angeles Rams bridged a barrier by having two men named to the 2018 cheerleading squad.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies each made the squad after going through the standard tryout process. According to Steve Gardner of USA Today, Peron and Jinnies become the first two men to be fully participating members of an NFL cheerleading squad.

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have had male members serve in supporting roles for stunts by their female counterparts, but Peron and Jinnies will be the first to perform as dancers with the rest of the group. Both Peron and Jinnies are classically-trained dancers.

“Still can’t believe I’m one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader! Everyone’s support and love has been insane! thank you and GO RAMS! @RamsNFL @LARamsCheer # LARams” Jinnies wrote in a tweet.

They aren’t the first to try, however. Sacha Heppell tried to make the Denver Broncos cheerleaders in 2012 but did not make the cut.