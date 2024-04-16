Two meet records fall at Ray Ryan Memorial championships

Apr. 15—Aberdeen's Henry Nelson and Hoquiam's Jane Roloff each broke a meet record at the Ray Ryan Memorial Grays Harbor Championships track and field meet on Friday in Ocean Shores.

With the sun shining and blustery winds, Nelson and Roloff each broke a meet record in the 800-meter race as the event was hosted at North Beach High School for the first time since 2015.

Nelson took the boys race with a time of 1:57.88, which broke a meet record and ranks as the second-best time in the 2A class this season behind Squalicum's Chase Bartlett (1:55.64) according to athletic.net.

Aberdeen won 11 of the meet's 17 events to place first with 226 points, led by three wins from sophomore Isaac Garcia (400, long jump, triple jump) and two wins apiece from Micah Schroeder (100, 200), Caleb Schimelpfenig (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Tyler Bates (discus, shot put).

Montesano placed second with 165 points, led by event wins from senior Gabe Bodwell (javelin, high jump) and junior Pau Surinach, who wowed the crowd with a 12-foot-6 clearance to win the pole vault, a personal-best mark.

Elma placed third with 100.5 points, led by two race wins by freshman distance runner Frank Roberts (1600, 3200).

Roloff broke a meet record in the 800, winning with a time of 2:23.18, the third-best time in the 1A class this season.

Roloff also won the 1600-meter race, scoring a good portion of her team's 97 points to place third.

"Jane Roloff is proof that hard work, works," Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. "(Hoquiam Assistant) Coach (Dave) Beeler is doing a great job with the blueprint and Jane is doing all the heavy lifting. We are blessed to witness and work with any athlete of Jane's inspiring competitive spirit."

Joining Roloff as event-winners for the Hoquiam girls team was sophomore Haylee Jahner, who placed first both the high jump and pole vault with personal-best marks.

"Hoquiam had a good day," Allan said. "Forty-one PR's and two girls were double winners."

Montesano placed first with 175 points, winning nine events led by Mikayla Stanfield (200, javelin) and Sam Roundtree (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), each of whom won multiple events.

Aberdeen placed second with 147.5 points.

The Bobcats were led by senior Annie Troeh with a victory in the triple jump.

"The sun was shining and the wind was whipping. It was a great day at the beach," North Beach head coach Peter Fry said. "Thank you to all the coaches and volunteers from each of the schools. Ray Ryan would be happy to know that track and field is alive and well in Grays Harbor."

Full results available at athletic.net.

Results (top three)

Boys

1, Aberdeen 226. 2, Montesano 165. 3, Elma 100.5. 4, North Beach 88. 5, Hoquiam 35.5. 6, Oakville 21. 7, Ocosta 16. 8, Taholah 9.

100 meters: 1, Micah Schroeder, Aberdeen, 11.62. 2, Peyton Damasiewicz, Montesano, 11.72 Personal Record. 3, Cordell Roberts, Aberdeen, 11.74.

200: 1, Micah Schroeder, Aberdeen, 23.87. 2, Cordell Roberts, Aberdeen, 24.02 PR. 3, Ashton McKinney, Montesano, 24.28.

400: 1, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 53.86. 2, Noah Aquino, North Beach, 54.91. 3, Mason Rasmussen, Montesano, 56.96.

800: 1, Henry Nelson, Aberdeen, 1:57.88. 2, Jesse Anderson, Montesano, 2:15.16. 3, Ben Jurasin, Aberdeen, 2:16.73 PR.

1600: 1, Frank Roberts, Elma, 4:48.93. 2, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 4:53.37. 3, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:54.38 PR.

3200: 1, Frank Roberts, Elma, 10:35.94 PR. 2, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 10:36.22. 3, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:47.43 PR.

110 hurdles: 1, Caleb Schimelpfenig, Aberdeen, 15.98 PR. 2, Ryder Nelson, Elma, 17.48. 3, Elton Rockey, North Beach, 17.65 PR.

300 hurdles: 1, Caleb Schimelpfenig, Aberdeen, 43.07. 2, Ryder Nelson, Elma, 43.14. 3, Elton Rockey, North Beach, 44.94 PR.

4×100 relay: 1, Montesano (Isac Hawkins, Mason Rasmussen, Thomas Flink, Peyton Damasiewicz) 46.03. 2, Aberdeen (Cordell Roberts, Patrick Walsh, Adonis Hammonds, Micah Schroeder) 46.53. 3, Elma (Dayton Brookins, Alaiz Cordova, Cohen Finch, Ricardo Guadarrama) 46.73.

4×400 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Caleb Schimelpfenig, Victor Gomez, Isaac Garcia, Henry Nelson) 3:37.09. 2, Montesano (Peyton Damasiewicz, Jerrell Bayless, Pau Surinach, Jesse Anderson) 3:41.26. 3, Elma (Jackson Schneider, Aaron Tuttle, Ashton Brown, Ryder Nelson) 3:56.79.

Shot put: 1, Tyler Bates, Aberdeen, 51-04.75. 2, JaBron Brooks, Aberdeen, 48-10.50. 3, Landon Hamblin, Aberdeen, 47-06.00.

Discus: 1, Tyler Bates, Aberdeen, 166-07. 2, Gabe Bodwell, Montesano, 126-09. 3, Lewis Koser, Oakville, 123-07 PR.

Javelin: 1, Gabe Bodwell, Montesano, 143-08. 2, Gavin Root, Montesano, 128-06. 3, Kobe Charley, North Beach, 128-04 PR.

High jump: 1, Gabe Bodwell, Montesano, 5-10. 2 (tie), Tyrell Hovland, North Beach, 5-08. 2 (tie), Micah Schroeder, Aberdeen, 5-08.

Pole vault: 1, Pau Surinach, Montesano, 12-06 PR. 2, Reid Pace, Montesano, 11-00. 3, Ivan Weber, Ocosta, 10-06.

Long jump: 1, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 19-08. 2, Dayton Brookins, Elma, 19-05 PR. 3, Patrick Walsh, Aberdeen, 18-10 PR.

Triple jump: 1, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 40-11 PR. 2, Dayton Brookins, Elma, 39-03 PR. 3, Sawyer Reither, North Beach, 39-00.

Girls

Team scores: 1, Montesano 175. 2, Aberdeen 147.5. 3, Hoquiam 97. 4, Elma 91. 5, North Beach 72.5. 6, Ocosta 30. 7, Oakville 23. 8, Taholah 17.

100: 1, Hailey McElroy, Montesano, 13.35. 2, Mikayla Stanfield, Montesano, 13.40 PR. 3, Katlyn Brodhead, Hoquiam, 13.62 PR.

200: 1, Mikayla Stanfield, Montesano, 27.58 PR. 2, Katlyn Brodhead, Hoquiam, 28.29 PR. 3, Zoe Troeh, Aberdeen, 28.76.

400: 1, Alayna Olson, Montesano, 1:07.92. 2, Eliza Sibbett, Elma, 1:10.38. 3, Chiara Banfi, Aberdeen, 1:17.38 PR.

800: 1, Jane Roloff, Hoquiam, 2:23.18 PR. 2, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 2:25.75 PR. 3, Mia Hallak, Aberdeen, 2:34.19.

1600: 1, Jane Roloff, Hoquiam, 5:16.40. 2, Mia Hallak, Aberdeen, 5:41.11. 3, Ailyn Haggard, Aberdeen, 5:48.45.

3200: 1, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 11:41.60 PR. 2, Ailyn Haggard, Aberdeen, 12:08.27 PR. 3, Samantha Schweppe, Montesano, 12:47.52.

100 hurdles: 1, Sam Roundtree, Montesano, 17.72 PR. 2, Elka Cox, North Beach, 18.17. 3, Georgia Burkhart, Elma, 18.74 PR.

300 hurdles: 1, Sam Roundtree, Montesano, 53.05. 2, Georgia Burkhart, Elma, 54.46. 3, Elka Cox, North Beach, 54.82.

4×100 relay: 1, Elma (Diana Guzman, Eliza Sibbett, Audreauna Kanios, Beta Valentine) 54.62. 2, Montesano (Alayna Olson, Sam Roundtree, MaKenzie Eaton, Hailey McElroy) 54.97. 3, North Beach (Macenzie Osborne-Hansen, Elka Cox, Vyolet Dodson, Katana Capoeman) 57.52.

4×200 relay: 1, Oakville (Rylee Morrow, Bella Kimbrel, Destiny Beaver, Mia Berg) 2:13.53.

4×400 relay: 1, Montesano (Mikayla Stanfield, Alayna Olson, Samantha Schweppe, Haley Schweppe) 4:38.03. 2, Aberdeen (Valeria Aguilar Arana, Serenity Allread, Ailyn Haggard, Mia Hallak) 4:47.47. 3, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Lexi Black, Hannah Schlesser, Jane Roloff) 5:14.10.

Shot put: 1, Willow Valentine, Montesano, 33-06 PR. 2, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 31-07. 3, Rylee Brooks, Aberdeen, 30-09.

Discus: 1, Tahmirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 91-08.50 PR. 2, Bella Bruner, Aberdeen, 87-05. 3, Aberdeen, Rylee Brooks, 86-00.

Javelin: 1, Mikayla Stanfield, Montesano, 110-00 PR. 2, Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, 82-00. 3, Bentley Brown, Aberdeen, 79-05.

High jump: 1, Haylee Jahner, Hoquiam, 5-00 PR. 2, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 4-08. 3, Meara Baxter, Elma, 4-04.

Pole vault: 1, Haylee Jahner, Hoquiam, 8-06 PR. 2, Kelsi Haas, Hoquiam, 8-06 PR. 3, MaKenzie Eaton, Montesano, 7-06.

Long jump: 1, Georgia Burkhart, Elma, 13-10. 2, Annie Troeh, Aberdeen, 13-09. 3, Zoe Troeh, Aberdeen, 13-08.

Triple jump: 1, Annie Troeh, Aberdeen, 31-03. 2, Alayna Olson, Montesano, 31-01. 3, Zoe Troeh, Aberdeen, 30-05.