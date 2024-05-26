Two Meadville Bulldogs compete at state track meet

SHIPPENSBURG — Of the four Meadville Bulldogs that qualified for the Class 3A PIAA track and field meet on Friday and today, two competed on Friday.

Senior Nic Williams and sophomore Alaina Wilson-Dixon each represented the ‘Dogs. Williams ran the 400-meter dash in 50.12 seconds, good enough for 21st place in the preliminaries. Wilson-Dixon threw 34-feet and 2-inches in the shot put, which placed her 20th.

Today, senior Payton Costello is scheduled to throw in the discus at 9 a.m. She is seeded 20th. Sophomore Megan Puleio is seeded 10th in the 800-meter run.