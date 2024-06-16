Two Manchester City players potential exits could become a source of frustration this summer

With the summer transfer window now open it is expected that there will be several players depart Manchester City this summer. Two players who are likely to leave the club are Joao Cancelo and Kalvin Phillips. But their potential moves away from the champions threaten to become a source of frustration throughout the transfer window.

Phil Thomas has reported for the Sun that Manchester City have set Barcelona three conditions if they wish to sign Joao Cancelo this summer. Thomas reports that City demands that Barcelona pay a fee to have him for another season, meet his full wages — and give a commitment to buy next summer. Furthermore, Thomas reports that Barcelona cannot meet City’s £25 million asking price to sign Cancelo on a permanent deal.

Rob Dawson has previously reported for ESPN that City are open to another loan deal for Kalvin Phillips. Furthermore, Dawson reports that Everton had shown interest in City’s forgotten midfielder.

It may be a frustrating summer for City trying to offload Cancelo and Phillips.

The potential exits of Phillips and Cancelo may prove to be a source of frustration for Manchester City. But for completely different reasons. Barcelona’s financial position is well known. It has the potential to impede the wish of Cancelo to return to Barcelona. It is doubtful that Cancelo will ever return to the world champions. But the perilous state of Barcelona’s finances could see City refuse to sanction any deal for Cancelo to return to the La Liga giants.

The case of Kalvin Phillips is completely different to that of Joao Cancelo. Phillips had a disappointing loan spell at West Ham during the second half of the 23/24 season. He only made 8 appearances for the Hammers before returning to Manchester City. Phillips failed to impress which will make City’s task of offloading the England international this summer more difficult.

The departures of Joao Cancelo and Kalvin Phillips may end up taking all summer to resolve. While it is for vastly different reasons it will likely be a source of frustration for Manchester City the longer it takes to offload both players.