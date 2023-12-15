Two LSU players projected in top 10 of latest CBS Sports mock draft

Two of the best players in the NCAA find themselves in the top ten of CBS Sports’ latest mock draft. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have both made the top ten in the latest mock draft.

After winning the Heisman, Daniels’s draft stock rose even higher. CBS Sports has Daniels being drafted at No. 2 overall by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have a plethora of problems on the offensive side of the ball. I don’t think that throwing a new quarterback in that system will change anything. No quarterback will be successful without a competent offensive line and without wide receivers that can create separation from defensive backs.

The Pats will also be in the market for a new head coach as Bill Belichick will be gone at the end of the year, according to a report from NBC Sports.

CBS Sports has Nabers going to the Tennessee Titans with the ninth pick of the draft. The Titans may have found their future quarterback in Will Levis so now they will try to surround him with talent to make him even better.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire