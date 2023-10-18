Two LSU players named to midseason All-America teams by AP

LSU’s offense has been one of the best in the entire country as we’ve reached the midway point in the season, and so it should come as no surprise that a pair of Tigers were named to the midseason All-America team by the Associated Press.

Malik Nabers, who leads the nation in receiving yards with 860 to go with seven touchdowns, is listed on the First Team. He’s currently on pace to record his second 1,000-yard campaign, which would make him the second Tiger after Josh Reed to do so.

Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, has been named to the Second Team. A legitimate Heisman contender, Daniels is averaging more than 400 total yards per game, which leads the nation. He ranks second nationally (and leads the SEC) in touchdown passes, and he’s scored 26 total TDs on the year.

Both players have been a key part of LSU’s success this season, and they’ve led a special offense that will go down with the 2019 unit as among the best in program history.

