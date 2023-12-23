Two LSU players are inside the top 10 of Mel Kiper’s Big Board

Mel Kiper Jr. has updated his Big Board for the 2024 NFL Draft and two LSU Tigers have made his top ten. Those two Tigers are Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers.

Daniels has seen his draft stock rise meteorically this year as he has entered the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NCAA. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions while also running for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those stats earned him the 2023 Heisman Trophy and could make him one of the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft.

Nabers was robbed of the Biletnikoff Award after making 86 receptions for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was the best wide receiver in the country in my eyes and I think he should be the first wide receiver taken in the draft.

Daniels is the No. 4 player on Kiper’s Big Board and Nabers comes in at No. 8 on the Big Board. Nabers will get a chance to pad his stats in the bowl game while Daniels will attend but will not play.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire