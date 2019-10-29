Take Two: Is LSU in the mix for 5-star Jordan Burch after visit?

Rrdgome7ex412op4gesl

Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: LSU owns one of nation's top defenses



CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

THE STORYLINE

Everything is going right for LSU on the field and in recruiting as the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the new Associated Press poll and in the team recruiting rankings after a few great days.

Five-star Arik Gilbert surprised a lot of people when the tight end picked LSU over Alabama and others. Then over the weekend, the Tigers landed commitments from four-star DB Malcolm Greene and flipped four-star LB B.J. Ojulari from Tennessee.

For the Auburn game, LSU had a bunch of elite recruits on campus with one being five-star defensive end Jordan Burch from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School.

Throughout his recruitment, the feeling around Burch was that Clemson was the team to beat with Georgia also being a strong possibility. Alabama, South Carolina and others are also seriously involved but figuring out Burch’s plans are difficult because he doesn’t do many interviews.

Burch, ranked fourth nationally in the 2020 class, apparently had a great time at LSU. He had extensive talks with committed players and with coach Ed Orgeron. By every measure, the Tigers have made a serious play for Burch.

Can LSU land Burch, too, or will the five-star standout stay closer to home with Clemson being the most likely destination?

FIRST TAKE: Jimmy Smith, TigerDetails.com

Story continues

“LSU has proven to be a powerhouse in recruiting this cycle and it would not be wise to overlook them for any prospect showing interest. The Tigers feel like they left quite the impression on Burch this weekend, mirroring their reaction after Gilbert left the premises. Nobody thought they had a shot with Gilbert, then voila, LSU walked away with what was supposed to be a five-star Alabama or Georgia commit. It would not shock me to see the same thing happen here.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM



SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com

Read More