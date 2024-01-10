Two LSU gymnasts earn SEC honors after first meet

Last Friday night, the LSU gymnastics team took on Ohio State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for their first meet of the season. The Tigers came away with a 196.975-196.775 win and a couple of gymnasts earned SEC awards on Tuesday due to that performance.

LSU senior Haleigh Bryant and freshman Amari Drayton took home the SEC awards for SEC Gymnast of the Week and SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. Bryant finished as the top all-around gymnast in the country after week one with a score of 39.675. LSU needed her to be great against the Buckeyes and she was.

Picking up right where she left off 👏 Haleigh Bryant is the first @SEC Gymnast of the Week of 2024! 🔗 https://t.co/wE27RqHBR6 | @haleighbryant3 pic.twitter.com/xYdwUOHMiz — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 9, 2024

A new queen is in town 👑 Amari Drayton is your @SEC Co-Freshman of the week! 🔗 https://t.co/wE27RqHBR6 pic.twitter.com/jZq07EitWh — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 9, 2024

Drayton emerged onto the scene with a fantastic showing on the vault and the floor as she scored a 9.925 in both disciplines. LSU will now hit the road to Utah to compete in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. The Tigers will take on No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Utah, No. 5 LSU, and No. 12 UCLA.

