Take Two: Will LSU challenge Bama, Auburn for Webb?

THE STORYLINE

There are some people who believe this is an Auburn and Alabama battle, but four-star linebacker Phillip Webb was back at LSU this weekend and he saw an outstanding win for the surging Tigers over Florida.

The Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier standout adds to the intrigue of his own recruitment because Webb doesn’t say much about his true frontrunners, which makes it tough for an accurate prediction.

He’s been to LSU numerous times and Webb has to like how the Tigers are playing this season.

But Alabama certainly has a whole lot to like and it sounds like Auburn has always been a presumed frontrunner from the early stages of his recruitment. All the schools involved in his recruitment have had outstanding defenses over the last few years.

Webb has also taken an official visit to Oklahoma but the Sooners – despite its rampant success – seem like an outlier at this point.

Can LSU convince Webb to join this recruiting class, will Alabama land another elite player in its class or can Auburn hang on to a player it’s been involved with the longest?

FIRST TAKE: Jimmy Smith, TigerDetails.com

“LSU surged to the top of Webb's board after a strong unofficial visit this summer. There was a period of time they thought a commitment could be imminent, only for schools like Alabama, Auburn and Clemson to close the gap shortly thereafter. The Tigers are in desperate need of edge defenders and Webb could certainly add to a thin group, but it feels like the Tigers from Baton Rouge trail some of the other schools mentioned for his services.



“With Florida edge defender Donell Harris presumably leaning toward LSU at the moment, and only four available scholarships at their disposal, the Tigers are prepared to move in another direction if need be. However, there are signs they may have a shot with Webb, so they will gladly continue that push for now.”

SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com

