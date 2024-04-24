Two Lowcountry boys golf teams win SCISA state championships

Two Lowcountry teams won SC Independent Schools boys golf championships on Tuesday.

Hilton Head Prep won the SCISA 3A championship and Heritage Academy won the SCISA Class A title at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course. Holy Trinity Classical’s Barnes Gooding won the SCISA 2A individual championship.

Hilton Head Prep won its fourth state boys championship by seven shots over Hilton Head Christian. The Dolphins finished with a two-day total of 581 to win the title. They began the second round with a four-shot lead.

Hilton Head Prep’s other titles came in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

HHP’s Jack Crousore won the individual championship by one shot over teammate Cade Kriscunas, HHCA’s JP Reed and Gabe Schmitz and Orangeburg Prep’s Harris Holstein. Crousore finished with a 1-under 143 to win the individual title.

HHCA’s Sage Bradshaw finished sixth and HHP’s Tripp Hedden finished seventh. The Dolphins’ Jeep Patrick was eighth and Tag Graziano ninth.

Heritage Academy won its second straight SCISA Class A championship by firing a 577, lowest for any of the classifications. HA’s Michael Gavin shot a 7-under 137, lowest of any golfer regardless of classification. It was Gavin’s medalist honor. Conrad Gall shot a 145, Gage Fisher a 146 and JP Car 149 for Heritage.

In Class 2A, Gooding shot a 151 to win medalist honors for Holy Trinity Classical. As a team, Holy Trinity finished third. Mead Hall won the championship.

Trinity Collegiate won the SCISA 4A title.

Heritage Academy won the 2024 SCISA Class A boys golf championship.