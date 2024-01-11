Two Longhorns selected in ESPN’s latest first-round NFL mock draft

Texas should have over a handful of players selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

The second and third rounds should be the sweet spot for the majority of Longhorn draft hopefuls, but a couple players could sneak into the first round.

In ESPN’s latest NFL mock draft, Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and interior defensive lineman Byron Murphy are projected to be taken off the board in the first round.

Murphy is the first Longhorn selected in ESPN’s mock draft, landing at No. 26 overall to the Houston Texas. Mitchell wasn’t far behind in being projected to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 29 overall pick.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, interior defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders could rise their draft stock significantly over the next few months as well.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire