Two Longhorns projected in first round of PFF’s latest NFL mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft is roughly two weeks away.

Over a handful of Longhorns are projected to be selected within the first three rounds. Two particular players are commonly mocked in the first round.

In PFF’s latest NFL mock draft, defensive tackle Byron Murphy is the first Texas player off the board to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 21 pick.

After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins should try to find another defensive tackle early in this draft. Murphy was the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman college football had to offer in 2023, leading all FBS defensive tackles in pass-rushing grade (91.5), pass-rush win rate (20.5%) and pressure rate (17%).

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has received plenty of first-round buzz after an impressive NFL Combine and Pro Day performance. Mitchell is projected to the Buffalo Bills at No. 28 in numerous mock drafts recently, including PFF’s.

The Bills desperately need to add viable pass catchers after trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans. Adonai Mitchell has a high ceiling as one of the most athletic receivers in the draft, though he has some work to do to reach his ceiling. There may be no better quarterback to help him do so than Josh Allen.

The 2024 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.

