Two Longhorns make ESPN’s list of best QBs since 2000

ESPN’s Bill Connelly conducted a list of the 75 best college football quarterbacks of the 2000s. College football fans have been treated to a few special talents this century. Two of the top names are former Longhorns.

Texas enjoyed a run of dominance from 2003-2009, led by the elite quarterback play of Vince Young and Colt McCoy. Young and McCoy were superstars for the Longhorns, helping Texas reach the heights of a national championship, conference titles and a handful of BCS bowl victories.

Young dazzled as a dual-threat quarterback who put it all together for a historic 2005 season. He lead Texas to a perfect 13-0 campaign, including a memorable performance against USC in the national title game.

McCoy had huge shoes to fill following Young’s career and he delivered in a major way. He guided Texas to a record 45 wins in his four-year career, finishing just shy of a national title in 2009.

EPSN ranks Young as the No. 3 and McCoy as the No. 12 quarterbacks in the top 75.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire