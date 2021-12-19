Two Longhorns accept invites to Tropical Bowl

Two former Longhorns will get an opportunity to showcase their skills as they prepare for the NFL Draft.

Both defensive end Jacoby Jones and cornerback Darion Dunn recently announced that they have accepted an invitation to partake in the FBS All Americans Tropical Bowl, which is held in Orlando, Florida. The three day event allows for players to get in front of NFL scouts while also playing in an all-star game to play in one last game as collegiate players.

Jones played in two seasons as a Longhorn after transferring from Butler Community College. His final season saw an uptick in his numbers as he recoded 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks in nine games played. Jones was a consistent contributor and started every game this past season besides the couple he missed due to an injury.

Thank you for the opportunity @TropicalBowlUSA see you in Orlando ! pic.twitter.com/AWQ4H53qoL — Jacoby Jones (@CobyOnTop) December 16, 2021

Dunn came to Texas as a transfer out of McNeese where he played football and ran track as well. He saw a lot of action for Texas even though he wasn’t a starter. Dunn finished the season with 21 total tackles, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Both Longhorns will have a great chance to help their draft stock after Texas did not have the best of seasons.