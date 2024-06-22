Two local swimmers vy for Olympic bids

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — After strong performances in the early rounds of the 2024 Team USA swimming trials, two Central Illinois athletes looked to punch a ticket to Paris.

2016 silver medalist Ryan Held was in second place after the 50-meter semifinals. The Springfield native finished sixth in the final race and missed out on a bid; however, later qualified due to other racers doubling up.

Glenwood graduate Megan van Berkom entered the semifinals after winning her first-round heat in the 200-meter individual medley. She finished eighth in her semifinal heat to miss out on a final spot.

