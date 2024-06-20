Two local athletes play in out-of-state events

Jun. 19—Two local athletes hit the road this past weekend as they took part in summer tournaments in soccer and softball.

Lee County's Addy Allen was a guest player for the North Carolina Football Club Youth (NCFCY) White North team from Friday through Monday, as the team reached the semifinals of the 2024 Southern Presidents Cup in Plano, Texas. In the U17 Division that Allen's team competed in, 12 of the top select teams from the Southeastern United States participated, with the top two finishers advancing to the National Presidents Cup next month in Wichita, Kansas.

NCFCY White North went undefeated in pool play and automatically advanced to the semifinals, where the club was knocked off 2-0 by the TSC (Tennessee Soccer Club) Williamson 2007 team.

In pool play, NCFCY White North defeated Oklahoma Energy FC 07 Navy 1-0 in Friday's opening round. They defeated Sporting Arkansas 1-0 in a Saturday morning match, then faced Lobos SC Edinburg (Texas) Sunday morning. This match was crucial, because if the Lobos won it, they, NCFCY, and Sporting Arkansas could potentially end up in a three-way tie, or if Sporting Arkansas had lost on Sunday (they didn't), the Lobos could win the pool outright. It didn't look good for the North Carolina team early on, and they trailed 2-0 at the half, but then rallied for a 3-2 victory in the second half and completed pool play unbeaten at 3-0.

Allen, a sophomore who started at the center back and defensive midfield positions for Lee County's record-setting 22-5 team this past spring, has won All-Conference and All-Region honors in each of her first two high school seasons. She's been part of the NCFC program for a few years and is actively seeking a college soccer career, although she has two more years of high school remaining.

A local player who has already fulfilled her goals of becoming a collegiate athlete is Carrie Ellen Bryan, who verbally committed to Wingate University for softball 10 months ago, toward the end of her 2023 summer season, and then led Southern Lee softball to the best season in program history as a senior this past spring.

Bryan's spot at Wingate is waiting for her arrival on campus this fall, but in the meantine, she is staying sharp by playing one final season for the NC Challengers 18U Premier team.

Bryan played for the same team a year ago, when she was technically playing up a year in competition, but more than held her own throughout the season. It was toward the end of the Challengers' campaign that Bryan made her college choice. This season, she is actually an 18U player for the Challengers, who have many college commits on their roster, but often play against teams with recruits from Power 5 conferences. Most of the Challengers represent signees and commits from mid-major D1 and Division II programs.

It hasn't stopped them from being strongly competitive, however. The Challengers went 4-2 in a weekend event called the Mojo Moneyball Tournament at Cane Creek Sports Complex in Cookeville, Tenn., and are 9-3 on the season. The performance gave the Challengers a fourth-place finish, after the team had gone 5-1 and placed second in the ACFL Fastpitch Tournament to begin the month.

In the Mojo Moneyball, Bryan and the Challengers won their first three games, downing Tennessee Mojo Smith 9-4 and Lady Dukes Lynch 12-2 on Friday to win their pool, then knocked off Tennessee Mojo McDaniel 4-3 in the early Saturday contest. They lost 8-0 to Mjojo Abernathy 18U in Saturday's nightcap, but then beat Lady Dukes Lynch again in Sunday's double-elimination round, this time by a 6-5 score. The run ended later Sunday with a 7-1 loss to the Fury Platinum National Chiles squad.

Bryan started at shortstop for the Challengers in all six games of the tournament, with her best performance coming in the first meeting against the Lady Dukes, where she was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and two RBI.

The team will return to action for its next tournament in two weeks.