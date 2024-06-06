Two Linked Managers ‘Not Under Consideration’ At Sunderland

Sunderland have been claimed to have a three-man shortlist for their vacant managerial post, but according to the Sunderland Echo, two of those mooted as being on it are ‘not under consideration’.

The Black Cats are on the hunt for a new manager and it is a chase which has spanned months.

The club put Mike Dodds in interim charge after sacking Michael Beale in February and commenced the search for a permanent boss.

They were keen on Will Still, but he looks set for the Lens job, while former Young Boys boss Raphael Wicky has been linked, as the search continues.

However, it has been claimed that Sunderland have a three-man shortlist now, which comprises Pascal Jansen, Stephen Robinson and Dave Challinor.

It is suggested though that talk that Robinson and Challinor are in the mix is wide of the mark, with the two ‘not under consideration’.

Challinor boosted his reputation this season by leading Stockport County to promotion to League One as League Two champions.

St Mirren boss Robinson meanwhile has won plaudits for the way he has managed and overachieved in the Scottish Premiership.

The 49-year-old has bossed both Motherwell and St Mirren in the Scottish top flight.

Whether the two are possible appointments for Sunderland remains to be seen, with now conflicting claims over whether they are in the mix at the Stadium of Light.