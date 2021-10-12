Two lineup changes the Vikings have to make in Week 6

The Vikings have another important game on the 2021 slate. Minnesota (2-3) can’t afford to fall too far below .500, so a victory here would be important.

The Vikings are in the midst of trying to salvage their season. That may lead the team making some tough calls in the starting lineup. Here are two the Vikings should make for this week against the Panthers:

OT Christian Darrisaw over Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings linemen Christian Darrisaw (71) watches drills during NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

This one is the most obvious. With the Hill and Darrisaw rotating at the moment, it makes sense for Darrisaw, a first-round pick in 2021, to take the starting reigns. He outplayed Hill in the game against the Lions. He could do so again vs. Carolina.

CB Cameron Dantzler over Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends Indianapolis Colts’ Andre Chachere (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Dantzler is currently on the COVID-19/reserve list. But if he can play this week, the Vikings should start him. Dantzler has been good in relief of Breeland, and Breeland is the 113th-ranked corner on PFF.

