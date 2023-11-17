Two Lincoln baseball players sign to college, Myles Bailey heads to FSU, Garett Harper to Chipola

There is a long legacy of Lincoln baseball players signing to play college baseball and on Thursday, two more names were added to that list.

Seniors Garrett Harper and Myles Bailey made their college commitments official, singing their national letters of intent to compete for their respective universities. Harper signed with Chipola Community College, the third Trojan to sign for the Indians.

For Harper, one of the reasons he wanted to go to Chipola was the ability to play with players who could push him toward his goals as a baseball player.

"There's kids from all over the place that I'm excited to work with," Harper said. "I'm just trying to get better and try to improve and hopefully make it as far as I can."

In his junior season, Harper held a batting average of .359, with 28 hits and 13 runs batted in, his best season with the Trojans. Harper's growth in his junior year helped propel him towards singing with Chipola and head coach Mike Gauger said the development of his game came from his mindset.

"His sophomore year was rough, he had a rough go at it, and he did not cower down," Gauger said. "He worked hard and had a great year last year, swung the stew out of the bat, and played great defensively. He has done well, it was a pleasure to watch him."

Bailey is the 10th Trojan to sign for FSU, the first since Austin Pollock in 2017, and the senior slugger said his college decision was easy, as the Seminoles were one of the first teams to reach out to him in the recruiting process, with Bailey committing to the program in the summer of 2021.

"It was huge, they got to know me and they came and welcomed me with open arms back when I wouldn't have taken me," Bailey said about joining the program. "But now they obviously made the right decision."

Gauger said that Bailey being able to stay home and represent Tallahassee is special for both the Trojans and Seminoles programs. Watching the senior grow during his time at Lincoln has been a great moment for Gauger and he is looking forward to watching Bailey's growth continue during the next phase of his career.

"He is one of the strongest players I've ever coached now. I mean, there's no doubt about it," Gauger said. "It was a pleasure to watch him transform from what he was in 10th grade to 11th grade, and hopefully, even further and beyond."

Bailey is ranked as one of the top players in the class of 2024 according to Perfect Game baseball, and the future Seminole was the All-Big Bend Player of the Year in 2023, hitting .389 with 28 hits and 10 home runs in his junior season. Being able to represent the team he grew up around is something special to Bailey.

"It's huge, Florida State Athletics is huge in Tallahassee," Bailey said. "I'm super grateful to be a part of that."

Where have Big Bend athletes signed

Where have Big Bend athletes signed

Chase Davis, Leon, signs to South Alabama baseball

Jay Campbell, Leon, signs to FAMU baseball

Philip Garcia, Leon, signs to Gulf Coast State College baseball

Jace Estes, Wakulla Christian, signs to Florida State baseball

Amelia Haggins, Leon, signs to Tulane volleyball

Kenzie Hultquist, Florida High, signs to Florida State University sand volleyball

Amelia Wass de czege, Florida High, signs to University of South Florida volleyball

Kaylin Johnson, Chiles, signs to the University of West Florida volleyball

Ashlyn Koerner, Lincoln, signs to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Universtiy volleyball

Patrick Koon, Leon, signs to Stanford cross country

Cade Swart, Chiles, signs to the University of Pennsylvania track and field.

Dillyn Suggs, Florida High, signs to Campbell University softball

Riley Deem, Florida High, signs to Faulkner University softball

Ashlyn Powell, Florida High, signs to Thomas University softball

Estella Diaz, Lincoln, signs to Flagler University soccer

Izzy Brantley, Lincoln, signs to King University soccer

Dakota Morris, Florida High, signs to Barry University basketball.

Ryder Gentry, Chiles, signs to Louisiana State University swimming

Payton Bundy, Maclay, signs to the University of Tennessee Martin equestrian

Noah Miller, North Florida Christian, signs to Daytona State baseball

Walker Sparkman, North Florida Christian, signs to Huntingdon College baseball

Garrett Workman, North Florida Christian, signs to FAMU baseball

