Two legends return to the Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (DC News Now) — This weekend, two iconic legends return to Dover.

Dover Motor Speedway is an iconic one-mile concrete oval racetrack, which is overseen by Miles the Monster, a 46 feet tall and 20-ton statue which guards Dover Motor Speedway.

For the first time since 2020, Jimmie Johnson is making his return to the track as he is set to get behind the wheel.

While Richard Petty will be honored this weekend, Johnson has 11 victories which is more race wins at Dover than any other driver. Petty is second with seven victories.

Johnson will be getting behind the wheel of his No. 84 Toyota with his team Legacy Motor Club.

Petty will be recognized by the track as they will be dedicating a sculpture of his iconic hat.

“Any time Jimmie Johnson gets behind the wheel, he’s going to be competitive”, Dover Motor Speedway President and General Manager, Mike Tatoian, said. “Richard Petty, who is another master of the Monster Mile, has won seven times here. I think he is of all of the sports, in all of the Hall of Famers in those respective sports. I think Richard Petty would be a Hall of Famer and all of the Hall of Famers.”

Johnson and Petty are expected to meet with fans in front of Mile the Monster Sunday afternoon before the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Johnson will be going for victory No. 12 at the Monster Mile.

