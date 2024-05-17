Two league honours for our Red Bulls

Karim Konate and Alex Schlager recognised

The identity of the ADMIRAL Bundesliga champions is not yet known heading into the final weekend of the season, but we do know who club presidents, managers and coaches at Bundesliga sides have voted as their best players of 2023/24.

These awards saw Alexander Schlager voted as goalkeeper of the season and Karim Konate as best newcomer.

Goalie and newcomer

Alexander Schlager was not only a dependable man between the sticks for our Red Bulls whenever called upon this season, he soon became a key player off the pitch. The injured Austrian national team goalkeeper said on the honour:

While I have suffered a bit of a blow recently with the injury, I am really pleased about the honour and would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I have to give a very special thank you to my team-mates as us goalkeepers really know what a team sport football is. This gives me a little extra motivation for my recovery, which I am working on very intensively now.

We also have a delighted Newcomer of the Season. Karim Konate celebrated AFCON victory with his homeland, Ivory Coast, during the campaign with the 20-year-old really getting into goalscoring gear in the final phase of the season. With his 19 goals (and three assists) in 28 Austrian Bundesliga appearances, Konate is the top goalscorer in the country this season. The quick attacker says on his success:

It is fantastic to get this prize at the end of a very long and thoroughly difficult season. I am really pleased for myself and for the team, as it is something that we could only achieve together. This honour gives me a little extra confidence ahead of the end of the season, in which we will give everything we have to win the title.

We are proud of you both!