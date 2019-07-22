Take Two: Who leads for five-star CB Kelee Ringo?

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

MORE: Ringo planning big weekend trip | Ringo could vie for No. 1 | 2020 CB rankings

Gkiboodwyfmypa3rjnog

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

THE STORYLINE

Kelee Ringo is a five-star cornerback, twice the winner of the Fastest on the Field competition at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and a freak athlete who is being coveted by the best programs in the country.

The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro recruit is taking another visit to Georgia this weekend as the Bulldogs have emerged as a frontrunner – if not the favorite – in his recruitment.

Ringo has a great relationship with coach Kirby Smart. He and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren are hitting it off. And after it seemed Texas had taken the early lead in his recruitment, in recent months Georgia appears to be the hot pick for the nation’s No. 2 cornerback.

But Ringo said this past weekend that he is still planning a full round of official visits through the fall to his top five schools: Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon. A decision timetable is still up in the air as the five-star said he could make his pledge at any time.

Has Georgia emerged as the clear frontrunner for Ringo or with more visits coming up is it still too early to make that determination?

FIRST TAKE: JASON SUCHOMEL, ORANGEBLOODS.COM

Story continues

“Texas had a commanding lead and Ringo has visited Texas four times but he’s been to Georgia multiple times since his most recent trip to Austin. Keeping that in mind, I think Georgia is the team to beat and all the signals seem to be pointing Georgia’s way for now but Ringo has told me repeatedly he will definitely take an official visit to Texas, maybe even one more unofficial. There is a chance for Texas to regain momentum but right now I do think it’s trending Georgia’s way.



“He mentions other schools from time to time but I really do think it’s a two-team race and I would be really surprised if his ultimate decision is anything other Georgia or Texas.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

Read More