Take Two: Is there a leader for three-star LB Wesley Steiner?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team





Moewpvqecillibkjbeme

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

MORE TAKE TWO: Is Penn State still the front-runner for Theo Johnson? | Will Georgia emerge as leader for QB Brock Vandagriff?





THE STORYLINE

In the last few days, three-star linebacker Wesley Steiner released a top four of Georgia Tech, Auburn, Stanford and LSU.

It is a diverse group of schools - two SEC powers, an ACC school that’s close to home with a new, aggressive coaching staff and a Pac-12 team with arguably the best academics in the country.

The Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County standout recently spoke with Southeast Analyst Chad Simmons about those four programs and he was highly complimentary of the coaches at Georgia Tech and Auburn along with LSU, where defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is playing a big role.

Stanford has that athletic and academic mix that Steiner is really looking for, and the rigorous schedule there could be a draw - not a drawback - for the standout linebacker.

With no commitment timetable firmly in place for Steiner, are there any frontrunners among the top four? Or do all the schools still have a strong chance at landing him?





FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

Story continues

“Steiner, he’s a different guy. He loves the academic side and doesn’t even look at depth charts. He wants to go where he feels he can fit in academically, a place that could move him ahead in the world after football. Football is kind of second in his evaluation.

“Stanford is definitely up there, but one thing that hurts Stanford is that he wants to end his recruitment early and he can’t take his official until January. We’ll see if that’s a hold-up on his end. It’s pricey for him to go out there on his own between now and January so we’ll see what happens there.

“The favorite now from what I’m hearing is Auburn. It’s a local school, it was the first Power Five offer for him about a year ago and they’ve wanted him ever since. (Auburn linebackers coach) Travis Williams has connected really well with him, but I’d keep an eye on LSU as well. Dave Aranda is a great defensive mind, Steiner has been there and he has family there, but if I had to name one as far as the leader at this point I’d say Auburn right now.”





SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR

“Even if you commit to Stanford early you still have to wait for admissions to come through, and that doesn’t come through until December oftentimes. That puts the Cardinal in a tough situation when they’re trying to recruit kids, especially kids from across the country who can’t put all their eggs in one basket.

“Auburn does a really good job recruiting the state of Georgia, and he’s a good fit linebacker-wise for what they do. He’s not the tallest guy in the world but he’s very athletic and he’s a big hitter. LSU, he’s a fit there, too, but I think Auburn is making him more of a priority and the Tigers could get a commitment out of him.”