Take Two: Who will land four-star LB Antonio Doyle?

Josh Helmholdt / Rivals

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

THE STORYLINE

Antonio Doyle is a four-star linebacker and one of the top prospects in the state of Missouri. He was committed to Missouri for a couple months but decided to reopen his recruitment.

And in recent days, the St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North standout released a top three of Missouri, Texas A&M and Illinois. The Tigers remain in the running and so do the Illini, but A&M seems to have taken a big leap in his recruitment and could be tough to beat.

The purge of top Missouri talent has long been an issue and it still looks to be that way as the top two players in the state – five-star WR Jordan Johnson and four-star ATH Mookie Cooper – are committed to Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.

Four-star running back Reggie Love, the third-ranked player in Missouri, is pledged to Illinois. And then there is Doyle, who had already been committed to the Tigers.

Can Missouri sway the leaderboard here and get the state’s top linebacker?

FIRST TAKE: Josh Helmholdt, Midwest analyst

“Since his de-commitment from Missouri in August, the sense has been Texas A&M is the team to beat for Doyle. Oklahoma was considered the Aggies’ biggest contender early, so with the Sooners left out of his top three, that further strengthens the A&M vibe. Illinois is the only other feasible option here, but as it stands right now I am expecting A&M to be the choice.



"Doyle is an athletic linebacker who plays with tremendous range due to his 6-4 frame. His blend of athleticism and size is why schools across the country were vying for the four-star’s services.”

SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, National recruiting director

“It’s not surprising if Doyle goes to Texas A&M and that’s my pick because Missouri and Illinois have struggled for a while to keep kids from the area. A program like A&M offers the SEC West and the opportunity to play against the best every year.

“The Aggies do a really good job recruiting all over the country and Jimbo Fisher is a national recruiter, so I’m not really surprised that A&M would be in the lead right now.”

