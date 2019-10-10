Take Two: Who will land five-star CB Corey Collier?

Zaakewsiar1jqnyrsuqf

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

THE STORYLINE

Corey Collier is the top-rated cornerback in the 2021 class, a five-star prospect from Miami Palmetto with 40 offers.

Everybody wants this kid. And he was at Florida last weekend with Palmetto teammates, many of whom are seriously considering the Gators in their own recruitment.

Collier, who hadn’t been to Gainesville since the summer, saw an outstanding Florida win over Auburn, in which the defensive backs played really well. The school is definitely in contention as one of the best schools for defensive backs nationally.

And Florida is winning big, ranked seventh nationally heading into a huge matchup this weekend against LSU.

There has been a lot of Florida State buzz early in Collier’s recruitment but he’s kept relatively quiet about which schools stand out the most. Alabama, LSU and all the other heavyweights are after the five-star cornerback as well.

Does Florida State lead, can Florida stay near the top of his list or will Alabama, LSU, Georgia or another national powerhouse come into Florida and steal another in-state star?

FIRST TAKE: COREY BENDER, GATORSTERRITORY.COM

“With Collier, I’ve been hearing FSU buzz. He hasn’t visited as much as Savion Collins, Leonard Taylor and Brashard Smith, but Florida is definitely on that short list. I would definitely say top three. I’ve been hearing Florida State for quite some time but having all those Palmetto kids especially in his class could help.

"Florida will have him on campus and that’s a big thing as he familiarizes himself with the staff. They could definitely elevate their status in the coming months. Florida has some ground to make up – as I’ve been hearing FSU so far.”



SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM

“There’s a long way to go with Collier. Even if he commits, there’s still a long way to go. I think he’s going to stay in-state, but when LSU and Alabama starts pressing for him, will he look at those programs because they produce a lot of defensive backs in the NFL? Florida does the same thing.

“Florida State has to play better. The Seminoles might be the local favorite, but the Willie Taggart situation still has to play itself out where Dan Mullen is much more secure at Florida. Right now, I don’t think he has a leader. He’s going to take his time and if I had to guess if he stays in-state, it’s Florida State.”

