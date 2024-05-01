Two Lady Vols earn bids to national tennis championships

Two Tennessee women’s tennis players earned bids to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.

The tournament will take place May 20-25 at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Sofia Cabezas was selected to compete in singles competition. She will also team with Elza Tomase to compete in the doubles portion of the national championships.

Cabezas, a senior for the Lady Vols, earned an at-large bid in the singles bracket. The Valencia, Venezuela native is ranked No. 13 in the nation. She is an All-SEC performer and has recorded 10 wins as Tennessee’s No. 1 singles player. Cabezas earned six wins against ranked opponents, including victories over three players ranked in the top 10.

In doubles, the team of Cabezas and Tomase (12-4) earned an at-large bid. The duo is the nation’s No. 9 doubles team.

Tomase is a Second-Team All-SEC standout.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire