Two Killed After Bus Carrying High School Students Crashes in Upstate New York

Two people were killed after a charter bus carrying high school staff and students exiting a highway and going down an embankment in Orange County, New York, on Thursday, September 21, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

According to local reports, the bus was carrying 40 students and four adults from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County and was headed to a marching band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking in Middletown, Hochul said a faulty front tire may have contributed to the accident but said it was a “preliminary determination” pending further investigation.

Hochul said the fatalities were two adults and that “five or six” students were in critical condition, and thanked local authorities for their quick actions and offered condolences to the families.

“There are a lot of families that need some love tonight and we extend that from 20 million New Yorkers, who all know how much we cherish our children, our adults, our band leaders,” Hochul added. Credit: Governor Kathy Hochul via Storyful