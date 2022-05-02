Two Kids Were Tackled by Security After Jetting Onto Field During the Blue Jays Game

Image via Getty/Vaughn Ridley

After the Toronto Blue Jays were down six runs in the bottom of the sixth, two kids at the game decided their team needed some extra players.

At the Jays’ Friday night game against the Houston Astros, the school-aged boys stormed the field at the Rogers Centre, only to be tackled by security moments later. While it took a little while to get the troublemakers off the field, the crowd went from cheering to booing once they realized the kids were being taken down by fully grown men.

Allegedly, the two kids were both 11 years old. They were watching the game with one of their parents, who apparently had no idea of their sneaky little plan. Though the crowd may have been booing at the takedown, reactions to the incident have been mixed.

Blue Jays bench reacting to the aftermath of two kids on the field, seemingly racing to second base. One got tackled before he made it. The other made it, touched the base, and stopped before getting a demolishing tackle by security. A totally absurd and excessive response. pic.twitter.com/vQ07bknbDu — Nick StandsWith🇺🇦 (@subjectburst) April 30, 2022

I agree ☝🏻 you break the rules you pay the consequences you can’t be light harded about it or more kids will try and get onto the field if you want to go on the field become a Junior Jay and do it legally when the game is not playing and your allowed to plains and simple 👍🏻 — HoneyBunny1993 (@AlanaPayne9) May 1, 2022

I was there. Couldn’t believe that tackled those two kids. Especially the kid that stopped and touched second base. Next thing you know, the security pummeled the poor kid. He was down for a couple of minutes. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was seriously hurt. Security booed badly — barbedwire (@fjcrod) April 30, 2022

Who letting their dumb ass kids run on the field? #HOUvsTOR — Allyson (@ally_chavez12) April 30, 2022

While the Jays were gearing up to make a run comeback right before the boys ran onto the field, their momentum was ruined, and they lost to the Astros 11-7. However, they turned it around on Sunday, where they took home the three-game series with a 3-2 win.

#Bluejays got three straight singles from their 7-8-9 hitters to start bot6.



Then two idiot kids ran onto the field.



Then the 1-2-3 hitters went K, K, 6-3. — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 30, 2022

Neither of the kids were charged or banned from the Rogers Centre.

