Two key Ravens players return to practice on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 season opener is just under a week away, where they’ll travel to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Ravens endured a plethora of injuries to talent on both sides of the ball in 2021, so a bounce back season looks to be in store for the club.

In good news for the team, Baltimore had two players return to practice on Monday. One of those players was offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley who has not played a game since Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Ravens tweeted a video of Stanley performing drills, confirming his return. The other was rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, who was dealing with an ailment of his own.

79 on the practice field alert 🚨@megatronnie pic.twitter.com/72nRXfcJ7z — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 5, 2022

In addition to left tackle Ronnie Stanley participating in individual drills, Ravens first-round pick Kyle Hamilton also returned to practice. Hamilton had not practiced since Aug. 25. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 5, 2022

Stanley was moved off the physically unable to perform list over a week ago. He suffered a broken ankle on Nov 1, 2020 and returned for the team’s Week 1 game of the 2021 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his season due to opting for another surgery on the ankle.. It’s unclear if Stanley would be ready Week 1, but his appearance at practice is an indicator that he could potentially be back sooner rather than later.

Hamilton is expected to play a key role on Baltimore’s defense, so his return is a positive one. The rookie was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and will slot in next to players such as Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark.

