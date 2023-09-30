Two key plays that were factors in ASU's 24-21 loss to Cal Saturday

BERKELEY, California — The win was there for the taking for Arizona State against California on Saturday. The Sun Devils kept the score close and had opportunities for touchdowns on offense that would have given them a second-half lead.

But two plays loomed large in another loss, as ASU fell to the Golden Bears 24-21 at California Memorial Stadium to drop to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play.

The first was the decision to go for a first down on fourth-and-2 from the ASU 31-yard line early in the third quarter, Down 10-7, ASU wasn't desperately in need of points, but a running play for do-it-all running back Cameron Skattebo failed to gain a yard and it resulted in a turnover on downs.

Cal took possession and scored a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead.

ASU had scored a touchdown on a similar play call in the first quarter with Skattebo running into the end zone. In the third quarter, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham called the play again and it didn't work.

"We just got stoned that time. So one time it got us seven, the other time it lost us seven... but we're going to continue to be aggressive on the fourth-and-2s," Dillingham said. "Paid off the first time, and we'll go look back at the tape and see why it didn't work the second time."

ASU gambled five times on fourth down and converted only two such situations.

The second pivotal play was a penalty for an illegal substitution that was discovered on video review after the Sun Devils had scored a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the Cal 1. ASU had 12 players on the field, and with the lost yardage had to settle for a field goal.

Instead of being down 17-14, ASU trailed 17-10.

"That was upsetting. We've got to be able to see that as a staff. That's my fault. I don't know if that was our first, I think, penalty like that all year. And it happens in a critical moment. It cost us four points," Dillingham said. "That's a tie game. That's not the case. So critical, critical moment and 100 percent my fault."

An interception led to a 24-13 Cal lead early in the fourth quarter, and even though the Sun Devils fought back to make it 24-21 with 9:18 left, taking those potential points off the board especially when they were moving the ball well down the field later in the game was costly.

"We make mistakes, players and coaches, we all make mistakes. And we had too many people on the field, simple," Skattebo said. "Someone just forgot to come off and someone went on. It's huge that we didn't get that touchdown, but it happened. And it's over with now."

