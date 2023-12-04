Two key Lions starters could miss Week 14 vs. the Bears with injuries

The Detroit Lions didn’t lose any players to season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 33-28 win over the Saints in New Orleans. That’s the good news.

However, head coach Dan Campbell indicated that the team could be without two key starters along the lines for this week’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. Center Frank Ragnow and defensive tackle Alim McNeill are both banged up and the early indication from Campbell makes their availability for Week 14 sound unlikely.

On Ragnow, Campbell said this,

“I feel like more than anything, we got good news, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be available this week.”

The Pro Bowl center suffered a leg injury and left the game in the first half. He was ruled out with a knee injury, though he was also kicked in the calf on the play in question.

McNeill left the field on three separate occasions and needed attention from the trainers. Campbell did not elaborate on any specific injury.

“Yeah, look, (McNeill’s) a little banged up, so we’ll know more on him probably in, I would say a couple of days, so there’s a chance he may not be up either.”

