Two key Hurricanes return from injury against Temple but several others still out

PHILADELPHIA — The Miami Hurricanes were again without four key players for their game against Temple on Saturday.

For the second game in a row, safety Kamren Kinchens and defensive linemen Branson Deen and Akheem Mesidor were held out due to injury.

Additionally, tight end Elijah Arroyo, who has not played this season, was kept out of Saturday’s game.

None of those players were in pads for warm-ups with the rest of the team. The Hurricanes have not disclosed the injuries those players are dealing with.

“All the guys that were not available for this game, they’re all on the mend,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday.

Two positive developments for the Hurricanes were the return of sophomore defensive end Nyjalik Kelly and freshman running back Mark Fletcher Jr. Both players suffered injuries against Texas A&M and missed the Bethune-Cookman game.

Kinchens suffered a particularly nerve-wracking injury against Texas A&M and had to be transported to a local hospital, but he was released the following morning. Cristobal has said Kinchens’ injury was not too serious. He traveled with the team to Philadelphia, according to a UM spokesperson.

Big East memories

Although Saturday’s game is a non-conference clash, Miami and Temple used to be conference foes.

Both teams are former members of the Big East. Both joined in 1991; UM left in 2003, and Temple was expelled in 2004.

While members of the Big East, the two teams squared off 12 times. The Hurricanes won all 12 of those matchups (and won again in 2005, when UM was in the ACC and Temple was an independent).

Cristobal faced the Owls twice while with the Hurricanes: once as a player in 1992 and again as an assistant coach in 2005.

“Just always a really tough team,” Cristobal said.

“Always had really physical players, well-coached players. In that part of the country, having spent time up there, working at Rutgers and then just recruiting that area at the different stops, always impressed with the caliber of football, the caliber of coaching. They’ve got a really good staff. These guys are well-coached. They play hard. They get 11 hats to the football on defense, and on offense, they’ll try to knock you back and finish you. If you’re just kind of loafing around downfield, you’re going to catch one right underneath the chin.

“My memories with them, obviously, we got a chance to play against them, and again, just always really good football players.”