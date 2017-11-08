Two key Giants prospects making noise in the Arizona Fall League
Baseball Rumor Twitter is here and it's only going to get worse. The good news: there's still a little over one week of real baseball left in the Arizona Fall League. With time winding down, two Giants prospects that should play a role in the team's near future one way or another, are putting together numbers to notice.
Tyler Beede took the mound for the third time in the AFL on Tuesday night and was nearly perfect outside of giving up a moonshot to Brewers prospect Monte Harrison. Beede pitched five innings (his longest outing of his three starts), allowed four hits and one run. The 24-year-old also struck out five (the most of his three starts) and walked one batter.
For the second straight start, Beede pounded the strike zone. In his 63 pitches, 46 were thrown for strikes, good for a 73 percent strike rate while sitting between 90 and 95 miles per hour with his fastball. After a rough debut in which Beede walked three and allowed five earned runs in two innings pitched, Beede has now struck out nine to one walk in nine innings pitched his last two starts.
#SFGiants prospect Tyler Beede on the mound for Scottsdale tonight
Before looking at possible trades, the Giants' first four spots in their rotation seem locked up for the second straight season, with the fifth and final spot being the big question. Ty Blach has proved worthy the last two season and Chris Stratton earned a long spring training look with his time in San Francisco this year as well.
But, if Beede's last two showings carry over to the spring, the team's top pitching prospect and former first-round pick, will add his name to the competition in the starting staff.
Steven Duggar goes deep
Brian Sabean recently made it clear the Giants' three main positions in need of an upgrade are center field, third base and the bullpen. The team will be linked to free agent options in center field - Lorenzo Cain (doesn't make sense) and trade options - Billy Hamilton (makes sense) and Jason Hayward (already debunked by the Giants), but their top young in-house option is showing the skill set he brings to the table when healthy in the AFL.
Steven Duggar hit his first home run in the desert while going 2-for-4 and stealing a base for the fourth straight game on Monday. The speed has always been there and is an area of need for the Giants, but the power is really encouraging.
Steven Duggar (#Giants) with a LOUD home run to RCF under the lights at Mesa. #AFL
Duggar stands 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. In three minor league seasons, he's hit 17 home runs. There's more power in him than those numbers suggest.
The Giants have already started working on Duggar's bat path and it's evident in his deep blast to right-center field. Duggar is now on a five-game hitting streak where he is batting .450 (9-for-20). Overall in 15 games, Duggar is slashing .286/.388/.375 with nine stolen bases.
San Francisco needs to get younger and more athletic. Duggar is tied for the lead in stolen bases in the AFL and has the athleticism to play in AT&T Park's huge outfield. Instead of once again paying aging outfielders, project ahead with fleet feet running the show.