Two key Giants prospects making noise in the Arizona Fall League

Baseball Rumor Twitter is here and it's only going to get worse. The good news: there's still a little over one week of real baseball left in the Arizona Fall League. With time winding down, two Giants prospects that should play a role in the team's near future one way or another, are putting together numbers to notice.

Tyler Beede took the mound for the third time in the AFL on Tuesday night and was nearly perfect outside of giving up a moonshot to Brewers prospect Monte Harrison. Beede pitched five innings (his longest outing of his three starts), allowed four hits and one run. The 24-year-old also struck out five (the most of his three starts) and walked one batter.

For the second straight start, Beede pounded the strike zone. In his 63 pitches, 46 were thrown for strikes, good for a 73 percent strike rate while sitting between 90 and 95 miles per hour with his fastball. After a rough debut in which Beede walked three and allowed five earned runs in two innings pitched, Beede has now struck out nine to one walk in nine innings pitched his last two starts.

#SFGiants prospect Tyler Beede on the mound for Scottsdale tonight pic.twitter.com/dgFuy3SiWG — William Boor (@wboor) November 8, 2017

Before looking at possible trades, the Giants' first four spots in their rotation seem locked up for the second straight season, with the fifth and final spot being the big question. Ty Blach has proved worthy the last two season and Chris Stratton earned a long spring training look with his time in San Francisco this year as well.

But, if Beede's last two showings carry over to the spring, the team's top pitching prospect and former first-round pick, will add his name to the competition in the starting staff.

Steven Duggar goes deep