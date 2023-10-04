Two key Gators questionable for Florida football game against Vanderbilt

Florida football could be without its leading rusher and best offensive lineman when it faces Vanderbilt on Saturday at The Swamp (4 p.m., SEC Network).

Running back Trevor Etienne (upper body) and left tackle Austin Barber (lower body) were among a number of players listed as questionable on the Florida Gators depth chart released on Wednesday.

Etienne has rushed for 358 yards on 6.0 yards per carry with 2 TDs on the season. Barber, a freshman All-American last season, has started each of UF's first five games at left tackle, protecting the blind slide of Florida quarterback Graham Mertz.

Tight end Jonathan Odom (upper body), wide receiver Caleb Dougls (lower body) and linebacker Ja'Markis Weston (upper body) are listed as out. Starting center Kingsley Eguakun (lower body) and receiver Thai Bowman (lower body) are both listed as questionable.

If Etienne can't play, it could mean an increased workload for Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. who has rushed for 253 yards and 3 TDs on the season. Freshman running back Treyaun Webb could also see more carries behind Johnson.

"If Trevor can't go, I trust the coaches to put me in the right positions to make the right plays," Johnson said. "If that means getting the extra load, I'm down for the challenge."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football could be without Trevor Etienne and Austin Barber