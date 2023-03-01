Two key former Ohio State players are NFL cut candidates this offseason

The 2022 NFL season is officially over and everyone has eyes on the 2023 offseason and all of the possible changes to NFL rosters. With there being so many former Ohio State stars in the NFL, there are bound to be some interesting faces in new places.

Two names keep popping up across social media on two former Buckeyes that might be looking for new jobs, and they may surprise you. The people at Score were nice enough to break down their thoughts on ten NFL veterans that might be cut this offseason.

The first Ohio State alum to come up on this list is Ezekiel Elliott. He might be the most obvious player considering that he is no longer even the number one back in Dallas, and with a hefty price tag for four more years, he is on the shortlist of players that may be let go.

The next Buckeye on the block is Michael Thomas who has struggled to see the field for New Orleans since signing his big-money contract. He only saw action in ten games in the past three seasons with questions about his effort to get back on the field compounding things.

Update: Scouts and analysts all agree that #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has very little left in his legs and his only chance at not making the league minimum is to stay in Dallas, writes @SportsSturm Zeke is set to make $16.7 million in 2023 pic.twitter.com/FYpedsYbzB — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 21, 2023

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the comings and goings of former Ohio State players in the NFL as teams make some very difficult decisions with roster management during the offseason.

