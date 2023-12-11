Two key differences to Arsenal and Man City that make Spurs exciting – and vulnerable

Destiny Udogie's goal against Newcastle typified how Tottenham use their full-backs - Reuters/Paul Childs

Ange Posetecoglou has laughed off suggestions his tactical approach is closely modelled on Pep Guardiola’s, and there is one department where he radically departs from the orthodoxies of positional football: the use of his full-backs.

Tottenham’s opening goal against Newcastle United was a fine example, with left-back Destiny Udogie popping up to convert Son Heung-min cross from inside the six-yard box. Pedro Porro, expected to struggle in a back four before the start of the season, was also excellent, providing a sumptuous diagonal pass for Richarlison on Tottenham’s third goal to kill the game.

As shorthand, Porro and Udogie will be categorised as ‘inverted’ full-backs, meaning they move from wide to more central positions. However, their movement is very different from how City introduced the concept to the Premier League, how Mikel Arteta has used Oleksandr Zinchenko or how Jurgen Klopp currently utilises Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the case of City and Arsenal, who as last season’s top two are often used as a tactical reference, we have generally seen one-full-back move inside next to the holding midfield player in their on-paper 4-3-3. This creates a 3-2 structure at the base of the team, with the two wingers, two attacking midfield players and the centre-forward making up a front five. Occasionally, such as when City used both Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo or when Arteta narrows Ben White into midfield, this might become a 2-3 shape. This year, Guardiola has been using a central defender to make up his 3-2, with John Stones and more recently Manuel Akanji stepping out next to Rodri.

Whatever the variation, the attacking front five is unchanged. The shape is 3-2-5 or 2-3-5. Full-backs are stabilisers in the back half of the team.

For Postecogclou’s Spurs, Udogie and Porro regularly find themselves in the areas we might associate with Kevin De Bruyne or Martin Odegaard. The Australian, a former employee of City Football Group, is like Guardiola and Arteta in preferring high and wide wingers to overlaps from full-back. However, a striking feature of his teams is the way full-backs find themselves ahead of at least two of the central midfielders. The ranginess of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr is vital in covering them. The difference with Arsenal and City is the full-backs can form part of the front five, and at times Spurs find themselves with a front six or seven.

Porro and Udogie are averaging five touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 minutes in the Premier League. If we use Walker-Ake and White-Zinchenko as City and Arsenal’s probable full-back pairings, then the former averages 3.3 and the later 3.6 touches in the opposition penalty area. Porro and Udogie have combined to produce 2.83 expected goals, more than the other four full-backs combined. Porro has already racked up five assists, from an eye-catching 3.07 expected assists.

Tottenham’s full-backs are operating far more like auxiliary attackers, nevermind midfielders. On average, 28 and 29 per cent of Porro and Udogie’s open-play touches come in the attacking third in the Premier League. Of the full-backs mentioned, only Zinchenko matches that with 28 per cent. Ake operates far more like a third centre-back, and so just 13 per cent of his touches come in the attacking third. Even Alexander-Arnold, thought to be the league’s most adventurous full-back, averages just 21 per cent of his touches in the attacking third.

The contrast with other ‘inverted’ full-backs such as Zinchenko and Alexander-Arnold is that they are used to settle possession in the middle third for Arsenal and Liverpool. Tottenham’s full-backs are used to spring forward and ambush teams. Just 41 and 42 per cent of Udogie and Porro’s touches come in the middle third. For Zinchenko, the number is 54 per cent and for Alexander-Arnold it is 56 per cent.

The potential cost of having two such enterprising full-backs going beyond midfield zones is that rather than rolling into a 3-2 or 2-3 shape at the base of the team, Spurs can find themselves in a 2-2 or even 2-1 shape. Even though Udogie (38) had a slightly deeper average position to deal with Newcastle’s Kieran Tripper, Spurs were happy to leave Ben Davies (33) and Cristian Romero (17) as that back two:

Tottenham's average positions against Newcastle

Coordinating these shape shifts so the team is not exposed in transition is something Postecoglou will want to improve.

Guardiola, Arteta and even Klopp (through the use of Joe Gomez at full-back) have favoured building play and defending counter-attacks in a situational back three. Unai Emery has used Ezri Konsa at right-back for Aston Villa to balance Lucas Digne’s runs forward on the opposite side. Tottenham have no such safety net, which puts a great deal of strain on the two centre-backs to defend the width of the pitch. This is why the loss of Micky van de Ven to injury stung so much.

His return and the recruitment of a higher-class of defender next summer could be the extra insurance Spurs need to truly challenge the league’s best teams. Until then, expect Postecoglou’s team to oscillate between exhilarating and vulnerable.

