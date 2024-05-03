Two Kansas basketball players invited to NBA Draft Combine. So was a former Jayhawk

The NBA released its 78-player NBA Draft Combine list on Friday, with Kansas stars Kevin McCullar and Johnny Furphy earning an invite.

Also on the list: ex-Jayhawk and Grand Canyon player Tyon Grant-Foster.

The NBA Draft Combine is set for May 12-19 in Chicago. At the event, potential draftees will perform athletic tests and drills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and general managers. The 2024 NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27.

Furphy and McCullar receiving invites to the showcase isn’t a surprise, given both are projected as late first-round picks by most NBA mock drafts. NBA teams vote on participants in the event.

Furphy has spent the last two weeks in Chicago training with other draft-eligible players represented by Priority Sports. Last season, Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds and was voted to the Big 12’s all-freshman team.

Furphy was an early entrant for the draft, meaning the 19-year-old from Australia has until 10:59 p.m. Central on May 29 to withdraw his name from consideration. If he does, he’ll retain his collegiate eligibility.

Right now, it’s unclear what Furphy will do. His father, Richard, told The Star on Wednesday that his son is leaving the door open to a return to KU basketball next season.

Meanwhile, McCullar, who had his super-senior season with the Jayhawks cut short due to a bone bruise in his left knee, averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season. He was named an All-America honorable mention by the AP.