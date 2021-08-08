Two job fairs scheduled in Greenville this week

Aug. 8—The "we're hiring" signs have been popping up across many businesses and industries in Greenville and Hunt County these days.

According to the the Texas Workforce Commission, Hunt County's unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent in June from 5.5% in May. The rate was well below the 8.9% rate in June 2020.

Two more job fairs are scheduled in the coming week to try and recruit employees for the Hunt Regional Healthcare, the City of Greenville and the Greenville Electric Utility System.

—Hunt Regional Healthcare is hosting a job fair Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the atrium of the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. The hospital is hiring on the spot for service and clerical positions, housekeeping, food and nutrition, patient financial services and more. Hunt Regional Healthcare is also posting available positions online at www.huntregional.com/careers

—The City of Greenville and GEUS Job Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville. The city is seeking to hire for parks maintenance, utility workers, meter readers, lot abatement, recreation positions, street maintenance, building inspector, custodial staff, police openings, administrative, 911 dispatcher and code enforcement.