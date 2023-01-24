Two Jets named to PFWA’s 2022 All-NFL team

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reads a play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced their 2022 All-NFL, All-AFC, and All-NFC teams on Tuesday morning, and the Jets were well-represented.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were named to the All-NFL squad, with Gardner being the only rookie to make the team. Both players were named First-Team All-Pro by the AP earlier this month.

The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Gardner lived up to the hype and then some in his rookie season, instantly proving himself as a true shutdown corner. Gardner had two interceptions and 20 pass breakups on the season, as teams routinely elected not to throw in his direction.

Williams, meanwhile, had the best season of his four-year career, racking up 12.0 sacks to go along with 12 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits. The Jets have already picked up Williams’ fifth-year option for 2023 ($9.5 million), but the Alabama product has said that he wants to sign a new contract before the Jets’ offseason program begins in April.

Pro-Bowler Justin Hardee also got some love, as he was named to the All-AFC team as a special-teamer.