Two intriguing defensive line prospects Seahawks fans should keep tabs on

INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2020 NFL Combine is underway from the Indiana Convention Center and prospects are beginning to churn through their media sessions. Workouts won't begin until later in the week as that portion of the Combine has been moved to primetime.

Bleacher Report's senior draft analyst Matt Miller joined the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast to preview what's to come over the next several days in Indianapolis. Several mock drafts are currently projecting Seattle to take a defensive lineman in the first round for a second-consecutive draft.

Seahawks fans, understandably, give some pause to that notion given L.J. Collier's underwhelming rookie season. But Collier's lack of production in 2019 only emphasizes Seattle's need along the defensive line.

There's a chance that both Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed move on to other teams in free agency. Now, the Seahawks would surely sign a veteran or two to replace them, but it's not a guarantee that John Schneider and Pete Carroll opt to break the bank on a defensive lineman.

Should that be the case, Miller provided a few prospects that could be in play with the Seahawks No. 27 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – one on the interior and one on the edge.

1. Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Poona Ford has proven to be a fantastic run-stuffing defensive tackle, but he doesn't offer much as a pass rusher. Ford has just a .5 sack in 26 career games. That's what made he and Reed such great complimentary pieces given Reed's ability as a pass rusher.

Davidson, who posted 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2019, could be a suitable replacement.

"He dominated the couple days at the Senior Bowl before he got hurt," Miller said. "He dominated for Auburn this past year. He's 6-3, 297 pounds and he plays violent football. It's easy to fall in love with him and think that he could step in right away and make a pretty big impact."

2. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Blue chip edge rushers don't escape the top 10 in the draft, which makes any option at No. 27 largely a project player. It all comes down to determining which tools project to develop in the years down the road.

According to Miller, Gross-Matos has the highest upside of any pass rusher who might still be on the board at the end of the first round. The former Nittany Lion racked up a ridiculous 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks over his last two collegiate seasons.

"I think he's the one I'd be most excited about," Miller said. "There's a lot of raw potential there. I interviewed him at the Super Bowl for my podcast ‘Stick to Football.' He's impressive in person. He's 6-5, he's probably going to be close to 265-270 pounds.

"But he has speed. He's got big long arms and big hands. He's able to get offensive linemen off of his frame. You've got watch him play Iowa, and Iowa has very good offensive lineman, and he dominated those guys. With Gross-Matos, you're getting more of a Day 1 impact. Because of that, he's a guy who might not be there at No. 27."

