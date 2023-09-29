Two injured in Flying Scotsman crash at station

Eight fire appliances were sent to the scene - Peter Jolly. Northpix

Two trains have collided at Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands.

It is believed the famous Flying Scotsman, which is marking 100 years since entering service, shunted into the carriages of the luxury Belmond Royal Scotsman.

The incident happened at 7pm this evening, resulting in multiple casualties.

Police have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7pm on Friday, 29 September, 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at low speed at Aviemore Railway Station.

“As a precaution, two people – a man and a woman – were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

“A number of other passengers were assessed by the ambulance service at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Emergency services attended the scene - Peter Jolly. Northpix

One local said: “The Flying Scotsman apparently reversed into the carriages of the Royal Scotsman. It was all low speed and they both had buffers. But it is hard to tell the scale of the damage.”

The historic Flying Scotsman locomotive was in Aviemore this week operating services along the Strathspey Heritage Railway to Boat of Garten and Broomhill.

A total of eight fire appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.”

The Flying Scotsman is taking part at volunteer-run Strathspey Railway and was due to be running tours on Saturday and Sunday. Representatives of both the Flying Scotsman and the railway have been asked to comment.

Built in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in 1923, Flying Scotsman soon became the star locomotive of the British railway system, pulling the first train to break the 100mph barrier in 1934.

It has been painted in the traditional early 1960s British Rail green for its first official outing bearing its name plates after the restoration project.

Due to the incident, ScotRail announced that it would be unable to operate services through Aviemore due to the large number of emergency service vehicles near the railway.