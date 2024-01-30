Two Huskers to play in college all-star game

Two Cornhuskers will participate in a college all-star game later this week. Safety Omar Brown and long snapper Marco Ortiz will represent the Nebraska football program at the 2024 Shrine Bowl.

In 2023, Brown made 51 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception. For his career, he made 75 tackles with nine interceptions.

Brown started his career at Northern Iowa before transferring to Nebraska for the 2022 season. He declared for the NFL draft in early December.

Marco Ortiz spent one year at Nebraska after transferring from Florida. This season, he was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award (college football’s best long snapper).

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will occur at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 12,000-seat indoor stadium is the main practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys.

