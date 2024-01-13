Two Huskers make list of greatest bowl performances of all time

A recent list named the 25 best individual bowl performances of all time, and two Nebraska Cornhuskers have made the cut. Yardbarker‘s Jeff Mezydlo put together the list in question.

The first Husker listed is Johnny Rodgers during the 1973 Orange Bowl. The two-time defending national champion Cornhuskers faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in what was Nebraska’s third consecutive Orange Bowl.

Rodgers, who had just won the Heisman Trophy, would score four touchdowns as well as throw for a score in Nebraska’s 40-6 victory over Notre Dame.

Nebraska’s first Heisman winner would have 15 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns. He would also make three catches for 71 yards and a score while throwing one pass for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The second Husker is Tommie Frazier in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl. The quarterback helped lead the Huskers to a second straight national championship, defeating Florida 62-24.

Frazier would throw for 105 yards and a touchdown while running for a career-high 199 yards and two touchdowns. You can find highlights of the two performances and more below.

🎥 #ChampionshipMoments 1995

NEBRASKA 62 | FLORIDA 24 Tommie Frazier runs through the entire Florida defense I’ve analyzed roughly 20,000 FBS games since 1990, and this is the #1 highest-rated in my Game Grader formulapic.twitter.com/3C5Q5PhcUW — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 11, 2021

#HeismanMoment | 1972 Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska “Game of the Century” punt return in 1971 #1 vs. #2 pic.twitter.com/V1KcE432GI — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 13, 2019

🎥 #ChampionshipMoments 1994

NEBRASKA 24 | MIAMI 17 Fullback trap to win a National Title Tom Osborne brilliantly rotates QB's Brook Berringer & Tommie Frazier — wins his 1st National Championship pic.twitter.com/2NBZ13bScg — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 8, 2024

Nebraska vs Oklahoma, November 27, 1970. Big 8 Championship Johnny Rodgers (@heisman38) 52 yard touchdown catch from Jerry Tagge. Nebraska 28

Oklahoma 21 pic.twitter.com/kCEbAzSGpI — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) September 14, 2021

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire