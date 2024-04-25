After two-homer game, Francisco Lindor says Mets have not reached offensive ceiling

Francisco Lindor was all smiles after the Mets’ 8-2 win over the Giants on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s hard to see why he wouldn’t be. The shortstop had his first four-hit game of the season, including two home runs. It was Lindor’s biggest offensive game of the season, and his team needed it.

Riding a three-game losing streak, Lindor’s first home run broke a 0-0 tie and gave the Mets their first lead of the three-game series. The second was a no-doubter in the ninth after Lindor fought back from 0-2 to barrel up on an 88 mph slider over the heart of the plate.

“It’s baseball,” Lindor said after the game. “Yesterday it didn’t seem like I was on the any pitch. Today I was on most of the pitches.”

The shortstop said that he had vented and had conversations with teammates, non-teammates and family after Tuesday’s game. Lindor went hitless and looked overmatched against NL Cy Young runner-up Logan Webb, but it was his inability to get to certain ground balls defensively that really disappointed him.

But he says he was able to turn the page and lock into Wednesday’s series finale.

“Every at-bat is separate and you don’t want to carry on everything from each at-bat but you want to learn from it,” Lindor explained. “The one thing you do want to carry on is the feeling of being successful.”

Lindor hasn’t had many opportunities to feel successful at the plate so far this season. He entered the six-game West Coast road trip slashing .151/.259/.219. But after going 5-for-14 in the Dodgers series, he went hitless in the first two games in San Francisco.

But the four-hit game on Wednesday boosted Lindor’s numbers to .206/.291/.361, all high marks for this season so far.

“That man’s a dawg, he rakes,” said Tyrone Taylor, who homered and drove in three runs. “It was nice to see and hopefully, he gets it rolling, too.”

The Mets can only hope this road trip is a sign of things to come for the offense. They’ll potentially be receiving some reinforcements when J.D. Martinez makes his Mets debut on Friday.

“I feel like we’re not close to where we want to be and where we should be,” Lindor said of the offense. “It’s going to continue to grow and get better day in and day out.”

The Mets get a much-needed off day before returning home for a three-game series with the Cardinals. Hopefully, with Martinez in the lineup, we can see the full potential of this Mets lineup.